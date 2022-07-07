MAWSS says their water is safe despite not meeting new EPA drinking water advisory levels for certain chemical

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System reiterated their water is safe Thursday, despite the fact that testing revealed chemicals in the water do not meet new EPA drinking water advisory levels.

“We have never made the statement in writing or to anyone that it is not safe do not drink our water,” said MAWSS Director Bud McCrory.

The water worries were sparked by a letter sent to all MAWSS customers last week which notified them that chemical compounds known as PFAS are in the water above new EPA-advised levels announced in June. The change is based on new science and drastically reduced the amount previously allowed in the water.

“We chose to be transparent and go ahead and put that out to the community in doing so we sent the letter that was documented and put together by the EPA, EPA’s language and we set our figures into that and sent that out to our customer base,” McCrory said.

The FDA says PFAS chemical compounds are human-made and are used in a variety of consumer and industrial products. The chemicals can cause adverse health effects like high cholesterol and obesity.

While MAWSS works with state and federal regulators on ways to remove the contaminants, not every utility in our area is dealing with this issue. Satsuma Water and Sewer says the last round of testing shows their water is free from the compounds after upgrades at one of their plants.

“We retested them and it came back not detectable over there so we don’t have anything detectable right now and we’re not scheduled to retest for that until 2023,” said Steven Williams, Director of Satsuma Water and Sewer.

MAWSS, like all water companies, follows set federal standards for water quality.

The company says health advisories like the one issued last month are normally the first step the EPA takes to limit the contaminant in the water. The advised levels are just recommendations for now, but that could turn into a requirement by 2023.

“They went through this same process some years ago it was discovered they were a problem they put in place regulations to get it out of the water, we changed to meet those regulations and they’re no longer an issue for us and the same thing is going to happen with PFAS,” said Doug Cote, MAWSS Director of Plant Operations.

MAWSS says it is implementing routine monitoring for the compounds and they say a filter could reduce your exposure.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.