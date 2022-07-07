Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mexico seizes ‘historic’ half-ton of fentanyl at warehouse

Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.
Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.(LobodaPhoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s army and National Guard have made what they call a “historic” seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States.

As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

The nearly 1,200 pounds found at the warehouse could have produced millions of the counterfeit pills in which fentanyl is usually offered.

The Defense Department said Thursday that over a half-ton of meth was also found in the July 2 raid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Blue Angels practice over Pensacola Beach as flight leader prepares for his last beach air show
Blue Angels practice over Pensacola Beach as flight leader prepares for his last beach air show
Ed's Seafood Shed moving, will be replaced by new restaurant
Ed's Seafood Shed moving, will be replaced by new restaurant
Red White and Blues week continues with the Blue Angels air show Friday and Saturday afternoon...
Blue Angels practice over Pensacola Beach as flight leader prepares for his last beach air show
Man arrested after shootout with bounty hunters now behind bars
Man arrested after shootout with bounty hunters now behind bars