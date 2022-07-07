Mobile Police: Basketball Argument Leads to Chase; Gunfire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over a basketball game between co-workers leads to one guy taking some shots-and they weren’t jumpers.

That’s 21 year old Jamarcus Lewis. Last month, Lewis and the co-worker got into it at work over a basketball game, that’s according to investigators. They say Lewis couldn’t let the argument go, and was so angry, he stepped it up a notch, by following the other guy in his car. That’s when things got scary.

According to M-P-D, the victim was driving on Bay Bridge Road, near I-165, when he noticed Lewis was still behind him. As he tried to pull away, they say he heard gunshots, and realized Lewis was shooting up his car. The victim wasn’t hit, and managed to get to his house where he called police. But Lewis-so far-hasn’t been seen.

Jamarcus Lewis is 6 feet tall, weighing 280 pounds. According to Mobile Police Corporal Katrina Frazier, Lewis had a clean record. But now, he’s charged with Felony Shooting into an Occupied Car-a serious charge, that could result in serious jail time if Lewis is convicted.

If you have seen Jamarcus Lewis, or know where he is, do not approach him. Investigators consider him armed, and dangerous. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don’t have to leave your name.

