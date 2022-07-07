Pensacola Beach gearing up for Blue Angels

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fl. (WALA) - Nothing quite like that sight and sound of the Blue Angels over Pensacola Beach. And guess what? -- It’s that time of year again. It’s Red, White and Blues Week, featuring the Blue Angels and the Pensacola Beach Air Show.

It’s a July tradition for thousands of families -- packing up the car, hanging out on the beach or piling into the boat and watch the majesty from the water. Or if you’re really lucky, maybe you can catch a ride with the Blues. FOX 10′s Lee Peck road with the Navy’s flight demonstration squadron in 2016, pulling some serious G’s.

“We just decided at the last minute to bring the grandchildren down. Our grandchildren are 5 and 3 and we wanted them to see and experience the Blue Angels,” said Lynnette & Dewayne Davis, from Center, Alabama.

It’s been 10 years since Lynette and Dewayne last saw the Blues – this time they’ll be seeing it through the eyes of their grandsons.

“So they don’t really know… other than they think it’s Top Gun so they think it’s a real life Top Gun. So they’ve seen the previews to the movie so they think it’s something to do with Top Gun – (laughs). I think they are going to love it,” said Dewayne.

Area businesses are also loving the show – and the visitors it brings in.

“The Blue Angel photos that were on social media – was one of the things that solidified Whiskey Joe’s coming into the panhandle here in Pensacola Beach,” explained Martin Duffany, Whiskey Joe’s Brand Manager.

Opening in February – Whiskey Joe’s is able to seat up to 1,100 people at any given time.

“It’s all hands on deck – we’ve got everybody working that can possibly be here. Lee: I imagine they want to work – it’s a money-maker? – There hasn’t been anyone who has called out – so we are good to go we are fully-staffed,” said Duffany.

Back on the beach – it was pretty busy Wednesday – but this weekend don’t expect to see too many white sandy patches. This stretch of is the best seat in the house. Again, thousands are expected to turnout with all eyes on the Blues.

“Takes a lot of skill… but I love to see them go straight up into the air – then do that thing… and come down. I love that. I love that,” said Charles Wilson, from Atlanta.

With a few new tricks and stunts to wow the crowds -- the Blue Angels never disappoint – no matter how many times you’ve seen them.

“My favorite part is when you are looking this way over the water and the one just sneak attacks over top of you – the cold chills – the way it just vibrates your body whenever he gets so low and just so fast – breaks the sound barrier – it’s pretty awesome,” said Candy Gantt, vacationing from North Carolina.

Our live coverage with the Blue Angels begins Friday morning. We will also live stream the full dress rehearsal on Friday at 2 p.m. and have full coverage on Saturday.

