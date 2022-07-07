Sparkle Productions Inc. and Divine Purpose are excited to present Push for Peace Mobile 2022. Their motto is, “It takes all of us.” It kicks off at 8 a.m. on July 16, 2022 at Cathedral Square.

For more information, email 2sparkleproductionsinc@gmail.com.

---

