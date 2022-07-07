Stapleton woman killed Thursday morning in head-on collision

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Stapleton woman was killed in a head-on collision in Baldwin County Thursday morning, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

According to ALEA, the wreck that claimed the life 41-year-old Amanda J. Castillo happened just before 7 a.m. when the 2010 Honda Accord she was driving collided head-on with a 1997 Ford F250 driven by 30-year-old Foley man.

Castillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 90 near the 67 mile marker, about four miles east of Robertsdale city limits.

No further details were available. Troopers with ALEA continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

