Theodore man accused of shooting at bounty hunters transferred to jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police on Thursday booked a man accused of firing at a pair of bounty hunters in the Bell Fontaine community off of Dauphin Island Parkway.

Ironically, Mobile police say, Jerry Brent Newburn is not even the person that the bounty hunters were looking for.

“They were looking for another individual,” said Cpl. Katrina Frazier, a police spokeswoman. “However, they encountered Mr. Newbern, and Mr. Newburn shot at the bounty hunters. They in turn, returned fire. And at that point, he barricaded himself into the house.”

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning on Crestview Drive. The Mobile Police Department SWAT Team surrounded the house and tried to get Newburn, 38, to surrender.

“Put down any weapons you may have,” an officer said through a loudspeaker. “Exit the front door of the residence with your hands up.do this now!”

Newburn has been charged with reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor. Authorities also served him with warrants for a number of traffic offenses. He has an arrest history dating back to 2012, mostly for relatively minor charges.

Police had withheld Newburn’s name until he formally was booked at Mobile County Metro Jail.

“The individual was under the influence of an apparent narcotic, and he had to go to the hospital for treatment,” Frazier said. “He was released today and transported to Metro Jail.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.