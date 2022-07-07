2 University of South Alabama professors pictured in controversial costumes are reinstated

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Two University of South Alabama professors are cleared to return to work, after being on leave for more than a year.

This decision comes after a picture from 2014 sparked outrage, showing three professors posing in controversial Halloween costumes.

One current student Amya Douglas says it’s a “bittersweet” conclusion.

She says the picture started gaining attention last year, inciting protests across campus.

The photo shows faculty member Dr. Bob Wood dressed as a confederate soldier.

Along with Dr. Alex Sharland as a hanging judge with Dr. Teresa Weldy, holding a noose.

Douglas says the picture was in poor taste given the professor’s title.

“You’re also in a leadership role. And I feel like as a leader you owe it to the people to kind of serve as a role model,” Douglas said. “And this, regardless of how you look at it, it was not a wise decision.”

All three professors were placed on paid administrative leave in March of last year, as the university began an investigation.

Dr. Weldy was the first to be cleared to return to work in April after the complaint against her was dismissed.

The other two professors who were given the OK to return to work Wednesday told investigators they had different reasons for their costume choice.

In a statement released by the university it reads in part,

Dr. Bob Wood reported to the investigator that he decided to wear a costume to the Halloween event at the last minute and that the Confederate uniform he wore was one of the few available costumes at the costume shop.

The investigator’s report indicated that Dr. Sharland, who is British, was shown in a photograph dressed in a black robe with a white barrister’s wig similar to those worn by British judges. He carried a noose and whip as props, which he said were meant to signify that he portrayed George Jeffreys, the British “hanging judge” from the 17th century.

Douglas who was one of the students who went to a protest last year feels the school could have done more to have an open discussion with students.

“We welcome these professors back but we definitely want to give students an opportunity to know that this is a mistake that we made on behalf of the university,” Douglas said. “A public forum, an event of some sort, where people can get together and address the issue.”

As part of Dr. Woods’ return to campus, he had to participate in a moderated forum, which according to Douglas, happened Wednesday.

You can read the full statement in its entirety below as well as Dr. Woods’ separate statement.

The University of South Alabama’s review of the facts surrounding photographs that were taken at a 2014 Halloween costume contest at the Mitchell College of Business has now concluded with the resolution of the matters involving Dr. Bob Wood and Dr. Alex Sharland. The University is providing this statement with the approval of both professors. A thorough investigation of the participation of each faculty member was conducted by an independent, external investigator. A diverse group of faculty, staff and students representing those who had expressed concerns served in the role of Complainants under the Equal Opportunity/Equal Access policy found in section 1.5.3 of the 2014 Faculty Handbook . Dr. Bob Wood Dr. Bob Wood reported to the investigator that he decided to wear a costume to the Halloween event at the last minute and that the Confederate uniform he wore was one of the few available costumes at the costume shop. The Complainants alleged that his actions violated the applicable policy, and Dr. Wood elected to follow the policy’s informal adjudication process. The unanimous conclusion of the Complainants was that Dr. Wood should return to University duties while engaging in the activities outlined below which are consistent with principles of restorative justice, an approach focused on repairing harm and restoring community. Dr. Wood will submit a formal statement (included with this release) to the University community about his role in the event, which will include an apology attesting to what he has learned, acknowledging a clear understanding of the negative impact of his actions, and indicating how he intends to make positive contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts going forward. Dr. Wood will participate in a moderated forum in which he will address attendees selected by the Complainants and the University. Designated attendees will have an opportunity to address Dr. Wood about the impact of his actions on them, their peers, and the institution. Dr. Wood will have a chance to respond. Dr. Wood will not be assigned to teach in-person courses for the next year. For at least three years, the University will make alternative arrangements for any student who does not wish to take a class taught by Dr. Wood due to the incident. Because the Complainants, the University, and Dr. Wood have all agreed to this resolution, the informal resolution process has concluded and there is no basis for proceeding with the formal resolution process. Dr. Alex Sharland The investigator’s report indicated that Dr. Sharland, who is British, was shown in a photograph dressed in a black robe with a white barrister’s wig similar to those worn by British judges. He carried a noose and whip as props, which he said were meant to signify that he portrayed George Jeffreys, the British “hanging judge” from the 17th century. The Complainants alleged that his actions violated the above-referenced policy, and Dr. Sharland elected to follow the policy’s formal adjudication process. A diverse committee composed of two faculty members selected from the Faculty Grievance Committee pool, two academic administrators and one student reviewed the relevant materials and unanimously determined that Dr. Sharland’s conduct did not violate the policy but was unacceptable in the workplace. Recommended sanctions included an admonishment not to repeat the conduct and participation in an educational program addressing discriminatory and harassing conduct. The committee’s recommended sanctions were affirmed. Because the matter has now been concluded, Dr. Sharland will be returning to his University duties. The University is committed to our ongoing efforts to foster belonging and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.