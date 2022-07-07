Advertise With Us
2 University of South Alabama professors pictured in controversial costumes are reinstated

This decision comes after a controversial picture from 2014 sparked outrage
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Two University of South Alabama professors are cleared to return to work, after being on leave for more than a year.

This decision comes after a picture from 2014 sparked outrage, showing three professors posing in controversial Halloween costumes.

One current student Amya Douglas says it’s a “bittersweet” conclusion.

She says the picture started gaining attention last year, inciting protests across campus.

The photo shows faculty member Dr. Bob Wood dressed as a confederate soldier.

Along with Dr. Alex Sharland as a hanging judge with Dr. Teresa Weldy, holding a noose.

Douglas says the picture was in poor taste given the professor’s title.

“You’re also in a leadership role. And I feel like as a leader you owe it to the people to kind of serve as a role model,” Douglas said. “And this, regardless of how you look at it, it was not a wise decision.”

All three professors were placed on paid administrative leave in March of last year, as the university began an investigation.

Dr. Weldy was the first to be cleared to return to work in April after the complaint against her was dismissed.

The other two professors who were given the OK to return to work Wednesday told investigators they had different reasons for their costume choice.

In a statement released by the university it reads in part,

Douglas who was one of the students who went to a protest last year feels the school could have done more to have an open discussion with students.

“We welcome these professors back but we definitely want to give students an opportunity to know that this is a mistake that we made on behalf of the university,” Douglas said. “A public forum, an event of some sort, where people can get together and address the issue.”

As part of Dr. Woods’ return to campus, he had to participate in a moderated forum, which according to Douglas, happened Wednesday.

You can read the full statement in its entirety below as well as Dr. Woods’ separate statement.

---

