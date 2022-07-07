Very hot for Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temps will be very hot today with highs projected to reach the mid 90s and a “feel like” temp just under 110 degrees so make sure you stay hydrated out there!

We’ll deal with hit and miss storms across the region again with the overall coverage at 30%. We could see rain coverage ramping up this weekend, possibly climbing into the 50-60% range. Temps will stay in the mid to low 90s everyday through next week with mornings staying in the mid 70s.

In the Tropics, things are thankfully still quiet for now.

