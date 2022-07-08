Another hot day with a few showers, storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’ll be another hot day ahead with a few showers and storms mixed in. Our rain coverage will stay at 30% for today, but thanks to an approaching front we could see the coverage of rain ramping up across the Gulf Coast and that will mean cooler afternoon high temps.

Highs will be in the low 90s today and tomorrow, but could drop back to the upper 80s by Sunday and Monday. Keep in mind that today’s “feel like” temp will be around 105 degrees. Rain coverage will increase to the 60-70% range on Sunday and Monday. In the Tropics, things remain quiet for now.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.