Charge against man accused in brutal 2021 beating death upgraded to capital murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A Mobile man accused of beating someone to death with a hatchet and a shovel, is facing a new charge.

Thirty-seven-year-old Erik Perez was locked back up in Metro Thursday.

In March of last year, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a home on Jeff Hamilton Road.

They found 53-year-old Clinton Phillips brutally murdered.

Perez accused of committing the crime.

Investigators still don’t have a motive for this crime.

Given the gruesome nature of the crime, is why the charge has now been upgraded to capital murder.

Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker says if found guilty, Perez could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“All of the information that we’ve received from the beginning, some of it was not new information,” Walker said. “But having reviewed the entirety of everything we determined that based on the heinous nature of the crime that a capital murder charge was warranted.”

According to court documents, Perez broke into Phillips’ home and beat him to death with a hatchet and a shovel.

Even with the gruesome nature of the crime, Walker says the district attorney’s office won’t be seeking the death penalty.

“Here due to some rather obvious mental illness issues we determined that it would not be appropriate to seek the death penalty in this particular case,” Walker said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Perez didn’t know Phillips.

Walker says the case likely won’t go to trial until next year.

