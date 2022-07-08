Dauphin Street Vault 2022 kicks off on July 16! The sporting event lasts all day, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The following schedule is tentative and subject to change.

Pit B – All flights to be run back-to-back

Flight 1 – Pit opens for warms up 8:00am. Competition starts at 9:00am. Opening height will be around 5′ - we will open low to accommodate vaulters - there is no mininum, we want everyone to compete.

Flight 2 – Pit opens for warm-ups at approximately 10:30am. Competition starts at 11:30am. Opening height will be around 8′ 6″

Flight 3 – Pit opens for warm-ups at approximately 1:30pm. Competition starts at 2:30pm. Opening height will be around 10′

Pit A – All flights to be run back-to-back

Flight 4 – Pit opens for warms up 8:00am. Competition starts at 9:00am. Opening height will be around 11′ 6″.

Flight 5 – Pit opens for warm-ups at approximately 10:00am. Competition starts at 11:00am. Opening height will be 11′ 6″.

Women’s Emerging Elite – Pit opens for warm-ups at approximately 12:30pm. Competition starts at 1:30pm. Opening height will be 12′ -- based on entries.

Men’s Emerging Elite – Pit opens for warm-ups at approximately 3:00pm. Competition starts at 4:00pm. Opening height will be around 14′ -- based on entries.

Men/Women’s Elite – Pit opens for warm-ups at approximately 6:00pm | Competition starts at 7:00pm.

