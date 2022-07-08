Elderly Mobile man fires shot at police officer and firefighter conducting welfare check

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile police officer and a Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighter had a close call Thursday when an elderly man took a shot at them when they came to check on him.

It happened on Hawkins Street.

Mobile police said they were doing a welfare check on the 79-year-old and couldn’t get him to answer the door. When they tried to get in, police said the man fired a shot at them.

It missed, but an officer and a firefighter received minor injuries from a flying piece of glass.

The man was not arrested.

