Flomaton PD investigating after selection buttons are stolen off of gas pumps

FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - The Flomaton Police Department is asking for information after selection buttons were stolen right off of the pump at a gas station.

The people in the post wanted for questioning only. Police made it clear that they haven’t accused anyone of the crime.

Employees at the impacted gas station declined to comment, but FOX10 spoke to an employee at a nearby business who explains how important those buttons are.

“On top of the fees it cost to replace it, that puts the pump out of commission until it can be used. We have to call that in, and you have to wait for the maintenance people to come by. And just for the button replacement. Then you have to pay for the guys to travel down there to get it and their labor costs. It’s a lot of money for something that seems minuscule,” Curtis Bryant said.

And everyone we spoke to Thursday had the same question. Why? No one knows, but the police are working hard to find out.

But for gas stations in the area, it’s something they never thought they had to worry about.

“It’s not something that you expect to look out for. Especially if it’s during busy hours. If I’m stuck behind a line of people and they come up and take my buttons, that’s a whole process I got to do there getting it fixed and trying to figure out what’s going on. And on top of that, having to call chain of command to get it resolved,” Bryant said.

Once again, the people in the post are wanted only for questioning. If you have information, call Flomaton police.

