Missing, endangered alert issued for Conecuh County man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Robert James Floyd.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Floyd, 92, was last seen Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 84 in Evergreen. He was last seen wearing a light blue button-down shirt and blue jeans.

ALEA says Floyd may be traveling in a silver Cadillac CTS with Alabama license plate 21A0333.

ALEA added that Floyd might be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Robert James Floyd, please contact the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Department at (251) 578-1260 or call 911.

