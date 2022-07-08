Advertise With Us
Missing, endangered alert issued for Conecuh County man

The Conecuh County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Robert James Floyd.
The Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Robert James Floyd.((Source: ALEA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Robert James Floyd.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Floyd, 92, was last seen Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 84 in Evergreen. He was last seen wearing a light blue button-down shirt and blue jeans.

ALEA says Floyd may be traveling in a silver Cadillac CTS with Alabama license plate 21A0333.

ALEA added that Floyd might be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Robert James Floyd, please contact the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Department at (251) 578-1260 or call 911.

