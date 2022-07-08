Advertise With Us
Mobile man hospitalized after hit and run
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man remains hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run-driver on Dauphin Island Parkway on Tuesday night.

Cody Cotter is in the intensive care unit at University Hospital.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dauphin Island Parkway around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday on a report of one struck. According to police, Cotter was trying to cross the northbound lanes of DIP near Interstate 10 when he was hit. The driver left the scene.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call Mobile police.

