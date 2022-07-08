Mobile PD: Man arrested on assault, vehicle burglary charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made an arrest in the assault and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle in the 1100 block of Bristol Court.

Police said Kendale R. Miller, 23, was arrested and will be charged with second-degree assault and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle concerning the incident that occurred on Sept. 2, 2021.

In addition, he will be charged with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling that occurred on Oct. 18, 2021.

Police said he is charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault (two counts) concerning an incident on Nov. 16, 2021.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.