Naked man burglarizes relatives home and tries to steal guns, Citronelle police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Citronelle woman had a wakeup call Thursday that she didn’t ask for. Police said a naked man was rummaging through her house trying to steal her guns.

Citronelle Police Chief Chris McClean said it happened on Roberts Lane off of Highway 45, just before 10am.

Police said they got a frantic phone call from an elderly woman alerting them that Lakeevan Noyd was in her house with no clothes on.

When police got there, they said Noyd had a shotgun sticking out the window. Police don’t think it was aimed at them, instead, they said, Noyd was setting it outside beside the other two rifles he had already taken out of the house.

Luckily, officers were able to get inside and arrest the naked suspect.

Noyd is related to the woman he was trying to steal from, police said.

Police believe Noyd was under the influence of some controlled substance.

He’s charged with 2nd degree burglary.

