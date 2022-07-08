Recipe: Rodeo Breakfast Gumbo

The 89th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is coming up! Coleman Moore joined Chelsey and Jennifer on the show with his Rodeo Breakfast Gumbo.

Smoked Gouda Cheese grits

1 half pint of whipping cream

5 cups of water

2 1/2 cups of instant grits

4 tablespoons of butter

1 1/4 cups of shredded smoked gouda

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 white pepper or black pepper

Blackening Seasoning

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp onion powder

2 tsp salt

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp thyme

2 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp white pepper

2 tsp cayenne pepper

Protein

1 pack of Bacon (Wrights)

1 pack of link sausage (Wrights)

1lb of peeled deveined shrimp

Toppings

-Chopped fresh green onion.

-Hot sauce of choice (I prefer Louisiana)

Preparation

1. Pour the carton of whipping cream in a large pot, then fill that now empty carton with water to get any whipping cream that might be left. Use the carton to add 5 cups of water. Add the salt and pepper.

2. Turn the heat to high and when it starts to boil, start slowing add the grits. Once all the grits are in the pot reduce the heat to medium and constantly stir them with a whisk.

3. As the grits begin to thicken you can add more of either the grits or water should you need too.

4. Sprinkle in the cheese not adding all at once as it makes it easier to stir and evenly distribute the cheese. Toss in the butter at this point as well.

5.Cook the down the bacon pieces until crispy, then remove them from the pan and discard all but a few teaspoons of the grease.

6.Add the diced sausage to the bacon grease and cook until it starts to crisp on the edges. Remove the cooked sausage from the pan. And leaving only a small amount of the grease.

7.Add shrimp to the pan and season with blackening seasoning. Cook 2-3 minutes on each side until shrimp are done.

Plating

Place a scoop of your grits into a bowl or on a medium plate. Top with your cooked bacon bits, link sausage, and blackened shrimp.

Sprinkle some French chopped green onion on top, then drizzle with hot sauce of your choosing.

Serve and Enjoy!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.