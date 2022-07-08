Surfside Services: HVAC

The following information was provided Surfside Services:

It is definitely warm out, which is why we wanted to make sure everyone knows Surfside can handle all your air conditioning needs and is fully licensed, insured, and bonded for HVAC repairs, services, and installations.

We think of HVAC, Electrical, and Plumbing as our primary services. We employ the most people in these divisions and they are our licensed professional trades, but all of our services are important to us. HVAC is unique, though. There are more HVAC companies out there to compete against compared to our other services. It is also thought of as the most important being here in the south—you can’t live without your AC in this kind of heat and that tends to be what breaks. Most people call an AC repair company more times in their life than an electrician or plumber.

Like a lot of our competitors, we offer price match guarantees, same day service, and free estimates. We’re also big on transparency and we achieve that through upfront, flat rate pricing.

But what really sets us apart, though, is our view of this industry. The Air Conditioning industry is one that has become primarily driven by sales and, in many cases, very high-pressure sales. We have a different approach and philosophy at Surfside. Our technicians are trained to identify the problem and offer solutions. Whether it’s repair or replacement, we’ll give you options and a trustworthy and professional opinion of which options we believe are best. We don’t hide exorbitantly high prices behind deceptively low monthly payments, and we don’t make guarantees we don’t intend to keep.

