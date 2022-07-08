Thousands pack Pensacola Beach for Blue Angels dress rehearsal

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - With Fat Albert flying high and thousands lining the sand, the Blue Angels showed off their trademark aviation skills during today’s dress rehearsal.

“It’s the sound of freedom,” said Alexandria Brown.

“It’s power, it’s beauty look at these. I just love it,” said Kathy Auld.

For 50 minutes, the Blues flew through the clear blue skies over Pensacola Beach performing everyone’s favorite moves.

“My most favorite is when they make that split when they come up,” said Auld. “It makes for just a beautiful picture”

“I love the bomb burst at the end,” said Kristin McKinney. It gets me every time”

For some, today’s show was the first time seeing the Blues in action.

“I had no idea what to expect,” said Jennings Stotler. “I thought it was awesome. I’ve never seen them before it was just an awesome experience

Others have been coming here as long as they can remember

“This is a family tradition my dad has taken me here many years,” added Brown. “My mom loves to come it’s just like we’re the homecoming show. We’re the home of the Blue Angels.”

Which is why this weekend is all about the bond that the city has with the Blue Angels.

“Everyone here has so much pride in these pilots and those pilots have so much pride in us,” said Terri Merrick.

“There’s so much pride here and we’re so proud of them. It’s the best,” said McKinney.

The Blue Angels will perform one more time as part of Red, White and Blues week at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

