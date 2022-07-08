Water authorities in Baldwin County prepare to meet new EPA guidelines for synthetic contaminants

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Area Water and Sewer Service (MAWSS) released findings Wednesday, July 6, 2022 which showed levels of synthetic contaminants higher than new acceptance levels the EPA has set forward. It’s raised questions about other water authorities in the area.

Mobile and much of Mobile County is supplied by surface water from Big Creek Lake. Most of Baldwin County is supplied by groundwater. Water systems there must still test and report per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) levels. The two most common PSAF -types tested for are PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate).

EPA tightens guidelines for acceptable levels of certain synthetic contaminants found in drinking water (Hal Scheurich)

When you pour a glass of water from the faucet, you expect it to be safe. When letters like the one sent to its customers by MAWSS leave more questions than answers, it can cause concern. PFAS compounds are widespread and numerous throughout the environment. In drinking water, they are measured by Parts Per Trillion (PPT). The EPA is lowering its threshold of safe levels from a combined 70 PPT for PFOA and PFOS to 0.004 PPT for PFOA and 0.02 PPT for PFOS.

It’s a drastic difference. The EPA states the updated regulations are the result of new science since the last health advisory related to PFOA and PFOS contaminants was done in 2016.

Those utilities serving more than 3,000 customers will be required to test and report more often and notify customers of higher than acceptable levels.

“We’ve done some research because obviously, we know that we’re going to you know, monitor these things more…I guess more stringent than we are now, but we’ve been looking for labs and you can’t even find a lab that, you know, nearby, that tests for what they’re asking you to test for,” said Fairhope mayor, Sherry Sullivan.

Fairhope’s water and other water systems in Baldwin County fall within the previous safe drinking guidelines for PFAS contaminants. Sullivan said there will be challenges meeting the EPA’s new guidelines, but they’ll have more time to do so than MAWSS. That’s because of the city’s water source.

“We use groundwater, and we have (Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule 5), so apparently those are not going into effect until 2025, so the first quarter of that year,” Sullivan explained. “We will begin testing. We’ll begin moving that direction, looking for the right labs, doing the things that we have to do but we do have a little bit of time to prepare.”

Fairhope’s neighbors to the north will also wait and see what EPA and ADEM will recommend for future treatment and compliance. Daphne Utilities General Manager, Scott Polk said right now, the drinking water shows no measurable levels of PFOA and PFOS but the utility is keeping close tabs on what the future regulations will require.

