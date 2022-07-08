Woman caught in fishing lure rescued roughly 50 feet off West End of Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A fun summer day on Dauphin Island was interrupted Thursday after a hidden hazard left a woman with a roughly 6-inch fishing lure hooked to her foot.

“It is odd. I have never seen anything quite like it,” said Danny Gothard, a Dauphin Island public safety officer.

Gothard, a veteran public safety officer was first on the scene. It happened around 3:30PM about a ¼ of a mile from the West End Beach parking lot. The woman was roughly 50 feet offshore in chest-deep water unable to move.

“Myself and the town mechanic went multiple times down and it took several times to cut the thick netting away from the lure she was stuck on,” Gothard said.

It took about 30 minutes to rescue the woman. Multiple agencies helping with the effort, including Dauphin Island Police and Fire.

“It’s just one of those freak things that happens,” said Troy Gorlott, Dauphin Island’s public safety supervisor. “Things like that we don’t train for, but we train broadly and in a general way we can affect good patient care and give good outcomes.”

Once the woman was freed, she was taken to the hospital to treat her injuries. We are told she suffered minor injuries. After this rare accident, Dauphin Island first responders want fishermen to be more careful.

“When they’re fishing they should be conscious, don’t leave nets and that kind of stuff because this could have had a very different outcome had it been a small child because the waves were getting big,” Gothard said.

The town says they tried to remove the buried net from the water, but because it is so large they have not been able to remove it yet.

