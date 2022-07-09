Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

4 charged after 5,000 pounds of Methamphetamine seized in California

Four residents of Tijuana were charged after law enforcement allegedly found them with more...
Four residents of Tijuana were charged after law enforcement allegedly found them with more than 5,000 pounds of meth.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal authorities seized more than 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine in California.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says it was one of the largest drug busts in San Diego County.

Law enforcement followed a commercial truck that crossed into the United States Thursday.

Officers allegedly saw four men, all residents of Tijuana, unload dozens of cardboard boxes into a van.

Inside was about 148 bundles of Methamphetamine.

The men are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

If found guilty, the suspects could face up to life in prison, along with a $10 million dollar fine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Abe’s body arrives in Tokyo as country mourns ex-PM’s death
Four residents of Tijuana were charged after law enforcement allegedly found them with more...
4 charged after 5,000 pounds of Methamphetamine seized
FILE PHOTO - With a growing list of candidates gearing up for their own presidential runs, even...
How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign
The Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Friday, July 8,...
Grove of giant sequoias threatened by California wildfire