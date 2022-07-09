Blue Angels close out Red White and Blues week with airshow over Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - The roar of the jets filled Pensacola Beach as the Blue Angels took to the skies giving the packed crowd a show to remember.

“It’s so crazy to watch them go up into the sky and fall right down. It’s just really an amazing spectacle to see,” said Connor Nelson.

The crowd looked on in awe while the Blues performed their signature stunts and put their artistry on full display. Some say watching the Blue Angels in person was a lifelong goal.

“I’ve heard about the Blue Angels for quite some time and this has been on my bucket list,” said Randy Anderson.

The airshow capped off Red White and Blues week which is a summertime tradition in Northwest Florida

“It means you hit up a fireworks show for 4th of July on Monday, you come to the beach for a few days and then you come here and celebrate our country,” said Summer Ray.

Those at the show say it was the largest crowd all week which made the airshow a true celebration.

“Oh my gosh the turnout is great,” said Dan King.

“I think it’s amazing to see this many people and everyone enjoying themselves,” Randy Anderson.

And for beachgoers there’s no better way to celebrate than watching the Blue Angels do what they do best.

“Just knowing that they’re here and people for generations come out to these shows so it’s just a very special time for families,” said Ray.

The Blue Angels will be back in town in November to close out the 2022 season for their homecoming show at NAS Pensacola.

