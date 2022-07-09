Court documents reveal new details in arrest of Mobile city Councilman Ben Reynolds

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just days after Mobile city Councilman Ben Reynolds addressed his arrest in a brief statement, FOX 10 News received new court documents detailing what allegedly happened.

In court documents released Friday, the complaint confirmed that Reynolds wasn’t the subject of the initial stop. But he was arrested after allegedly getting involved.

According to those records, Reynolds was a passenger on a boat that was stopped in Orange Beach by a trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The arrest report shows as the trooper tried to administer a field sobriety test on the driver Jeffrey Bartlett, Reynolds quote “loudly interrupted” and the trooper told him to stop interrupting.

Reynolds then allegedly continued to argue before the trooper told him to stop talking.

After interrupting again, the trooper noted that the smell of alcohol on Reynolds’ breath was “very strong”. He asked Reynolds if he had anything to drink that day. Reynolds allegedly responded “yes”.

That’s when the trooper arrested him for public intoxication and arrested Bartlett for boating under the influence of alcohol, operating a vessel without a license, failure to turn on the navigation lights after dark and traveling too fast in a no-wake zone.

We’re told there is body camera video of the incident. Fox 10 News is working to get that video through the Freedom of Information Act.

