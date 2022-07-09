ECSO: Pensacola woman killed when another driver runs red light

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola woman was killed Thursday night in a crash, after investigators say another driver ran a red light.

That driver was allegedly trying to get away from Escambia County sheriff’s deputies.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said deputies tried to pull over Ladarrion Wright and Toddrick Sheppard, but they fled. After a brief pursuit, deputies discontinued the chase and the crash happened a short time later on Massachusetts Avenue, Simmons said.

Both men were arrested.

