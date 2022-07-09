Advertise With Us
Former Baker fire chief arraigned in shooting death of Pensacola businessman

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The former Baker fire chief accused of killing a Pensacola business owner was arraigned Friday.

Brian Easterling has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Investigators said Easterling shot and killed Michael Evers while the two were arguing over money inside Evers’ business.

The shooting was captured on security video according to deputies.

