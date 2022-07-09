Local concert finding unity through music

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile is welcoming many different artists to the stage for the 5th Annual MOB Music Festival at Cathedral Square.

The concert is taking place July 8-10 and aims to give musicians an opportunity to showcase their talents, grow their platforms, and bring the community together.

The concert is headed by Opportunity for Entertainers and Performing Arts, a nonprofit organization committed to finding unity through music.

“The reason that we are doing this is because we want to spotlight artists of all genres of music because Mobile has a growing music scene but also spotlights issues and brings resources to the community,” said executive director Kalinskey Adams.

MOB Music Fest also gives hidden artists the chance to make their debut.

Tiffany Rencher, President of Opportunity for Entertainers and Performing Arts, believes in this mission.

“Mobile has a lot of talent that doesn’t always get a platform to perform, so five years ago, we decided that we were going to set up the stage as a free, family-oriented concert to give our local talent a chance to show their talent,” said Rencher.

MOB Music Fest is being supported by many local businesses and organizations.

“People like the Mobile Health Department are supporting us, and we just want to make sure that we make awareness because with these issues that are happening, it takes everybody, and we want to use our platform to make sure we make awareness about that,” added Adams.

MOB Music Fest begins at Cathedral Square in Downtown Mobile each night at 5 p.m. Tickets are free, and guests are invited to enjoy a variety of genres.

