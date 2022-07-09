Man suspected in string of violent crimes booked in Metro Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Off the streets -- a Mobile man suspected in at least four shootings in a string of crimes dating back to September of last year is behind bars.

Mobile Police arrested 23-year-old Kendale Miller on marijuana and no pistol permit Thursday night. Friday morning he was brought to Mobile Police headquarters -- where he was interrogated and charged with seven felonies.

According to Mobile Police investigators -- Miller is the suspect who broke into nearly a dozen unlocked vehicles back in September on Bristol Court -- stealing at least two guns before shooting a homeowner.

“During that incident a victim’s vehicle was broken into -- the victim saw the suspect gave chase and pursued him and the suspect in the case that has been identified as Kendale Miller shot him in his knee,’ said Captain Charles Bagsby, Mobile Police.

Already in a Metro Jail jump suit and flip flops -- Miller was escorted to a patrol car following his interrogation. Despite what police are calling “great supporting evidence” -- Miller maintained his innocence.

“Do you have anything you want to say at all to the victim -- he had to have several surgeries? -- Miller: I ain’t got nothing to say. I hope he gets well though. But I didn’t have nothing to do with it.”

Through the course of investigation -- Mobile Police say Miller is also a suspect in an October shooting on Clinton Street where one person was injured -- and a November home invasion at Village at Midtown Apartments--- where two people were shot and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

For Mobile Police -- crime response is a 24-hour job -- overnight responding to a vehicle shot up at Airport and Sage. No injuries there and no arrests at this time. Other cases -- justice is more swift -- 28-year-old Deandre Jackson surrendering Friday after he allegedly shot his girlfriend Sunday. Jackson is now facing attempted murder and domestic violence Assault 1st.

Meanwhile -- Miller’s arrest proves even though it takes time -- investigators continue to work the case.

“We always press hard on all of our cases. This case specifically due to the magnitude of it. The victim was shot in this incident after his vehicle was broken into. So definitely we press hard and any investigative lead we follow up on and thanks to today -- we were able to bring our offender to justice,” said Capt. Bagsby.

More charges could follow as police say the investigation into Bristol Court is still ongoing.

