MOB Music Fest kicks off downtown, a successful night one

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 5th annual MOB Music Fest had many people grabbing their lawn chairs and heading downtown for some great music Friday night.

On top of the music fest, July’s edition of LoDa Artwalk took place on Dauphin Street, drawing in even larger of a crowd.

“It’s free,” said Kalenski Adam, coordinator. “F-r-e-e. I’m going to say it again, it’s free.”

Bring family and friends and get ready for a music-filled week.

Friday was night one of MOB Music Fest, a three-day event dedicated to showcasing new music artists of all genres. Fun performances on stage had people on their feet and trying to beat the heat on a very humid night.

Vendors packed the streets for another month of LoDa Artwalk, and some shared their favorite moments of the night.

“I’m glad it could happen because of COVID,” said Tiffany Taylor, official with the Mobile County Health Department. “I’m really excited it could happen because we were all a little nervous and on edge about going, but here we are, and we’re having a good time getting people in the community the resources they need.”

With music weaving through the streets, the community was happy to be there.

“I’m just going to kick back and enjoy,” said Cory English.

MOB Music Fest lasts through Sunday, but the fun won’t be over just yet. Monday kicks off Alabama Hip Hop week, and it’s seven more days of live performances downtown.

