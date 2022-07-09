Mobile man in ICU after a hit-and-run

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Speaking from his hospital bed and about 24 hours after surgery, Cody Cotter said he is in a lot of pain.

“Oh, I feel like I wanna die to be honest...I’m hurting so bad. I’m a tough guy, but this is taking every ounce of go out of me,” grimaced Cotter, “I’ve got four broke bones in my back and they had to remove my spleen.”

Cotter said it’s what happened Tuesday night around when he was walking to the Exxon on Dauphin Island Parkway, that put him in the hospital.

“I was walking up to the store to get a couple of packs of cigarettes for the next few days and I was crossing the road and I waved at the dude to get his attention to tell him I was gonna cross and the next thing I know, he runs me over.”

Mobile Police said the driver didn’t stick around and they’re looking at surveillance video to figure out who was behind the wheel.

Cotter said he didn’t see the drivers face, but believes it was someone in a dark colored SUV.

Cotter said, “I’m not one to get someone in trouble, but that was dirty. He could have at least stopped. If it was an accident, why not just stop?”

If you know anything about this hit and run, call Mobile Police.

