“Phishing” scammers targeting Keesler Credit Union Members

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Credit Union customers are the newest victims of phishing texts. Here’s what to do if you receive a scamming text.

The Credit Union is seeing an uptake in members receiving fraud messages. Director of Information Security Stefanie Moran said the scammers do not have members’ accounts. Instead, they are targeting people by area code.

“It’s important that members understand that none of their information has been compromised because of this. They are targeting the geographic region,” Moran said. “They are targeting 228 numbers in specific because they know that there’s going to be a high number of member concentration in this area.”

The messages look legit, but as soon as the link is clicked scammers access customers’ accounts. Michael Reader said he’s noticed more phishing frauds lately. Over the past months, he’s received texting and email scams.

“I almost went to the route until the guy told me download this app, and I said there’s no way I need to do that. If you don’t recognize it, don’t respond to it,” Reader said.

Moran recommends people check the senders email address and phone number. According to Moran, Keesler Federal will not reach out to customers via email, unsolicited phone calls, and emails.

Although the Credit Union can’t control people from messaging customers, they are taking action on the matter.

“We are working with vendors of ours to take these sites down and in often times the sites have already been taken down before we actually report them. Additionally, we have been communicated with the FCC regarding some of the things that have come through,” Moran said.

The credit union is asking people who receive a suspicious text to screenshot it and forward it to abuse@kfcu.org.

If you are a member who believes they’ve been scammed, call 1-888-533-7537 or visit your nearest breach.

