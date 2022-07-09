Storms bubbling up today…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Sultry, damp, and very steamy. Conditions will stay steady as we continue through our Saturday. We will have scattered showers and storms bubbling up through the day. At times these showers will be heavy with lots of lightning. When rain isn’t falling, it will be hot and sultry. Highs will be around 90 degrees.

If you’re headed to the beach for the Blue Angels, please listen out for thunder. Thankfully, rain chances are a little lower at the beaches. If we avoid the storms, the rip current risks will be low, and the water temps will be pleasant.

Rain chances will be higher for Sunday and beyond as a front moves in and stalls over the area. That stalled front will generate numerous showers and storms for several days. It will also hold temperatures down in the mid to upper 80s with overcast skies likely for several days.

The tropics are quiet and there’s no risk of development in the coming days.

Have a great weekend!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.