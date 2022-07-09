Young athletes from across the country getting to learn from A.J. McCarron during the 7th Annual Football Camp

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of young athletes had the chance to come out and play football with former Alabama Tide star, A.J. McCarron for his annual football camp.

With more than 600 spots filled and 250 on standby, the young athletes from across the country were geared up and ready to play some football with McCarron.

“I think it’s only right to come back to the city that helps make you the person who you are, and put on a camp that’s 100 percent free,” said McCarron.

McCarron hosted his 7th annual football camp, kids ran drills, learned about the game of football, and a little bit about each position all while having fun.

“Simple fundamentals but other than that just coming out here and having fun, being kids. Nobody makes fun of anybody, nobody has to be embarrassed about dropping the ball or how many they drop in a row, its literally have fun and play,” said McCarron.

McCarron made sure a few athletes were able to get the full experience of scoring a touchdown. He said seeing the kids smile is why he puts on these camps.

“That’s what it’s about...the game, you know today is at its purest point when there this age, they’re out here having fun, once you start getting past this age even high school now, college especially, its a business.”

The young athletes learned from the best. Many said the camp helped to improve their skills and confidence.

“I did learn that whatever people say I don’t have to worry about them, I can do whatever I want in life.” said one athlete.

“I came here to get better at quarterback and just be better and work hard and be like A.J.,” said another athlete.

I came to this camp to work hard, to show people I can do stuff and get better.” said another athlete.

Athletes were also over the moon to meet and learn from one of their idols.

“It’s pretty cool, it’s pretty cool to meet one of my idols,” said one participant.

“I was so happy and smiling the whole rest of the day when I shook his hand,” said another participant.

McCarron shared some words of advice for those trying to make it to the NFL.

“Talent doesn’t always prevail, hard work prevails,” said McCarron, “and never believe somebody when they say you can’t achieve anything because they’re only telling you you can’t because they weren’t able to do it themselves. Believe in yourself, trust in yourself and go out there and work and get it done.”

To finish the day off, McCarron had a Q & A with all the participants and even signed some items before leaving.

---

