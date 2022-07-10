64th Annual Roy Martin Young Anglers Fishing Rodeo lets kids show off their skills

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Young anglers showed off their skills Saturday on Dauphin Island ahead of next weekend’s 89th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

The 64th Annual Roy Martin Young Anglers Fishing Rodeo had kids ages 15 and under reeling them in took for weigh-in as they looked to take top prize and, of course, bragging rights.

It’s all about letting them have fun and teaching the up and coming anglers how it’s done.

“Today is the kid’s rodeo, so they can go fish. It’s great to see everyone out here and it’s great to see all the new business on the island with all of the people that are coming in,” said Mason Spencer and Evan Montgomery.

“It’s really great to introduce the sport to them and about sportsmanship, about the rules, about categories and everything,” said Coleman Moore. “It’s great to see kids come in here and participate in a tournament like this. A lot of these anglers, if they grow up and get older, they will fish in our main tournament. It’s really neat. It’s fun to see all the kids out here.”

Several boys laughed as they held out their arms to describe the biggest fish they had seen so far -– a 3-footer.

The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is the largest fishing tournament in the world, attracting more than 3,000 anglers and 75,000 spectators.

It all gets started on Thursday with the Liar’s Contest. Fishing begins on Friday.

