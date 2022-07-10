Gray and damp to start Sunday…

Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

A line of thunderstorms moved south through the area overnight. For our Sunday morning there are a few leftover showers in coastal areas.

That rain will wrap up later in the morning and it will be fairly quiet the rest of the day with just a few more spotty showers and storms going into the afternoon.

It will be hot and humid with highs around 90 and heat index values in the low 100s.

The front that’s bringing our Sunday morning rain will stall over the Gulf Coast and generate numerous showers and storms for the start of the work week. Monday and Tuesday will be wet and overcast with highs in the 80s.

The tropics are quiet and there’s no risk of development in the coming days.

Have a great Sunday!

