Prichard man drowns near boat launch off causeway

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A 41-year-old Prichard man drowned Saturday afternoon near the boat launch on the Causeway.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bruce E. Rankin, 41, was on a boat when he went into the water near the lower Mobile Delta around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

Rankin’s body was recovered around 6:45 p.m. in the same area, according to authorities

Multiple agencies including Daphne Search and Rescue, North Baldwin Search and Rescue, White House Fork Volunteer Fire Department, the Freshwater Fisheries and troopers from ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division assisted in the search and recovery effort.

No further information was available. The investigation is ongoing.

