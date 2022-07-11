2 arrested after Baldwin County Drug Task Force executes search warrants

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Drug Task Force on Friday conducted two search warrants resulting in the seizure of various drugs and two arrests.

One search warrant was conducted at a residence near Vance Lane in Fairhope. Cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia were discovered at this location, according to authorities.

According to a news release, Brandon Stokes, 28, of Fairhope, was contacted at his residence and subsequently arrested on the following charges: Trafficking in amphetamine, two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the first degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The news release states a second man, 22-year-old Michah Dangelo of Fairhope, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A second search warrant was executed at The Casual Dispensary, a CBD shop in Robertsdale owned by Stokes, according to the news release. Authorities said marijuana was seized from the business along with several items suspected of containing a controlled substance.

The evidence in this case will be submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for analysis.

Investigators said the two search warrants were the result of a lengthy investigation that uncovered evidence that unlawful drug activity was occurring at both Stokes’ business and his residence.

The Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office provided substantial assistance in this investigation, according to the news release.

