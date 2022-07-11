Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Floating abortion clinic could come near Alabama Gulf coast

Even though abortions are illegal in Alabama, you may be able to get one in the near future...
Even though abortions are illegal in Alabama, you may be able to get one in the near future just off the Alabama Gulf coast.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even though abortions are illegal in Alabama, some might be able to get one in the near future just off the Alabama Gulf Coast.

A California OB-GYN is proposing a floating reproductive health clinic that would offer abortions in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico just off the coast, and other southern states that have abortion bans in place.

Dr. Meg Autry, an OB-GYN at the University of California San Francisco, tells us this idea has been in the back of her mind for years but after the Supreme Court recently overturned Roe vs Wade it accelerated her plans. Autry’s group PRROWESS (Protecting Reproductive Rights Of Women Endangered by State Statutes) will offer surgical abortions for up to 14 weeks of pregnancy among other services. We’re told PRROWESS will help patients get to the ship.

“We believe people ought to have rights to bodily autonomy and healthcare should be equitable and everyone should be able to access what they choose about their body wherever they are and regardless of their economic status,” Autry said.

This plan is still in the fundraising stage. Autry says they’ve received a ton of financial support over the past 48 hours. Autry expects to face legal challenges. She says they have a team in place ready for the fight.

The floating clinic will also offer contraception including emergency contraception, on site testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), STI treatment, and vaccination. In addition, some social services will be available including social work and legal aid.

You can find out how information about the plan here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A local teen is one step closer to getting new kidneys. His family is asking for help getting...
Local teen needs help with double kidney transplant journey
Mobile
Witnesses recount pulling man to shore after jumping from Dog River Bridge
64th Annual Roy Martin Young Anglers Fishing Rodeo lets kids show off their skills
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase