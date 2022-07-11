MFRD responds to early morning house fire off Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An investigation is underway after an early morning house fire in Mobile.

This was on Shore Acres Drive near Dauphin Island Parkway this morning. The emergency call came in around 4:15 a.m.

When firefighters got there, flames and smoke were pouring from the roof.

We haven’t heard of any injuries, but it appears to be a total loss.

As soon as we learn more about the investigation, we will update the story.

