Motorcycle rider dies in weekend crash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A motorcycle rider was killed early Saturday morning in a crash with another vehicle, according to the Mobile Police Department.

It was approximately 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to Papermill Road and McKinley Avenue in reference to a traffic accident with injuries. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the rider on the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Papermill Road. The driver of the vehicle was traveling north on McKinley Street.

The driver of the vehicle proceeded through the stop sign and was struck by the motorcycle, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for treatment. The motorcycle rider was unresponsive and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Kevin Paul, 26, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

