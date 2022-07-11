Owner of Robertsdale CBD store charged with selling drugs from his business and home

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A CBD store in Robertsdale was closed Monday, July 11, 2022 after the owner was arrested for allegedly dealing a variety of drugs out of the store and his home. Marijuana and cocaine were just two of the drugs found.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s investigators said they’ve been receiving complaints about The Casual Dispensary CBD store for the better part of a year. On Friday, deputies raided the store at Highway 59 and Pennsylvania Street in Robertsdale, where they said they found marijuana along with vapes and cartridges, they suspect of containing THC.

Owner of The Casual Dispensary, al CBD store in Robertsdale is charged with allegedly selling drugs from his business and home (Hal Scheurich)

Before the search of the business, deputies arrested the owner, 28-year-old Brandon Stokes at his Fairhope home.

“From the search warrants, we ended up seizing several different drugs…cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, marijuana. You name it, he had it,” said Lt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Michah D’Angelo, age 22 was also arrested at the home on Vance Lane but faces lesser charges than Stokes.

Investigators said over the last few months, undercover agents purchased numerous vapes and other products containing illegal quantities of THC. During the raids, deputies found large enough amounts of various narcotic to warrant drug distribution and trafficking charges.

With the popularity of CBD therapy, investigators said Stokes was simply using the business as a front for his illegal drug trade.

“It almost is a disservice to those trying to do business the right way,” Reid said. “Here he is, trying to hide as a businessperson, out here selling drugs to a lot of fairly young people, coming to the shop and so, it’s definitely something we wanted to deal with.”

Investigators had to take their time making this case against the business because stores like it can sell certain kinds and quantities of THC in their products.

Michah D’Angelo has been released. Brandon Stokes remained in the Baldwin County Jail Monday on a total bond of $68,500.

---

