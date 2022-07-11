Advertise With Us
Parent Event at GRITC

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Baldwin County Public Schools along with the Baldwin County Education Coalition host a conference every year for educators across the region. The Gulf Regional Innovative Teaching Conference or GRITC is the premiere technology integration conference on the Gulf Coast and this year, organizers are getting parents involved. Jeremy King and Katie Nettles with Baldwin County Public Schools were on Studio10 with more details. In the clip above, they answer the following questions:

You guys have been doing the GRITC Conference for many years, why have you decided to have a parent event this year?

Tell us what parents can expect?

Give us the event details

It is important to sign up in advance, how can parents do that?

This is limited to the first 150 people to sign up so don’t wait!

