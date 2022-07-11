Advertise With Us
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rouses Jalapeño Cream Cheese Sausage Hummus Queso Nachos

Serves 6-8

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

For the Queso: • 1 cup Rouses Red Pepper Hummus • 1 cup cashews • ¼ cup water (more if necessary to thin out) • 2 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil • 1 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper • ½ red onion, chopped into ¼-inch pieces • 1 clove garlic • Salt and pepper, to taste

For the Nachos: • 1 16-ounce bag of your favorite tortilla chips • 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed • ½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped • 1 avocado, chopped • 2 vine-ripened tomato, chopped • ½ onion, sliced very thin • ½ lime, juiced • 1 pound Rouses Jalapeño Cream Cheese Sausage, cooked and cut into small pieces

PROCEDURES:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Combine all queso ingredients in a blender or food processor, and blend until smooth and creamy. Set aside.

3. Spread tortilla chips out on an oven-safe sheet pan or shallow roasting pan.

4. Load up chips with all the nacho toppings, then top with the queso.

5. Place in preheated oven and bake for 10 minutes

