A tropical system could develop on our doorstep this week…

Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

A stalled-out front that will bring us good rain chances for the next few days may also spawn a tropical system. What we’re watching is an area of low pressure over Louisiana. In the next couple of days, it will work its way east. The low may mostly stay over land, limiting its possibilities, but if it is able to move offshore, even for a short while, it may be able to take on tropical characteristics and start to spin as it drifts slowly eastward along our coast later in the week.

Still a lot of uncertainties here, but heavy rain, especially in coastal areas looks certain regardless of how much this system develops.

It also looks likely to work its way over towards Panama City eventually, but that may take until next weekend, so we will likely deal with heavy rain for much of the week.

At least it won’t be hot… Highs will be held down in the low to mid-80s by the thick cloud cover and rain this week.

Have a great week!

