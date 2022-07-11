A wet pattern settles in

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a wet pattern ahead for this week so keep the rain gear close by each day. Rain coverage today will be around 50%, but will increase later this week due to a Gulf Low.

At this point, it’s not known whether this could become a Tropical Storm that forms off our coast, but it’s definitely going to be a big rain producer for the Gulf Coast so make sure you keep up to date this week with any changes to the forecast. Highs will reach the low 90s today, but will drop below 90 as the rain chances ramp up. If a Tropical Storm forms, it will be named “Danielle.”

