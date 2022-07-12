89th annual Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo watching the tropics ahead of big weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Organizers of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo are keeping a close eye on the tropical threat.

The largest fishing tournament in the world kicks off Friday.

Rain is one thing, but flooding and rough seas could be a game-changer.

As for the rodeo, Vice President of Publicity Coleman Moore says everything is a go.

“We’re keeping an eye on everything and we’re just gonna play it by ear,” Moore said.

The event on Dauphin Island draws thousands of anglers each year and even more spectators.

“We generally have about 25-30 thousand people come through there a day for the three-day event,” Moore explained. “So we’re talking 75-80 thousand people over the weekend.”

But this year’s event won’t be like the ones in the past.

Moore says something new, and bigger is coming.

“Well, the sharks. I think that’s got to be the one that’s hitting the headlines most right now. It’s been eight years since we brought sharks in on our site,” Moore said.

Moore says organizers are already anticipating a downpour this weekend.

He says they’ve already made preparations if necessary.

“We’re hoping that it’s that way but if it’s not, we’re just hoping that it rains once or twice a day and those anglers can avoid it,” Moore said. “Stay out or come in when they catch a break but for right now we’re just going on.”

The liar’s contest is Thursday night.

The cannon blast is Friday morning.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.