Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Blue Marlin Grand Championship of the Gulf delayed by week due to weather

(Public Domain Pictures)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Organizers of the Blue Marlin Grand Championship of the Gulf have pushed back the event by a week due to predicted weather conditions along the Gulf Coast.

The following message was emailed by Jim Cox of the Blue Martin Grand Championship:

“After much consultation over the past 48 hours, with every forecasting resource available, the threat of severe lightning and offshore thunderstorms this weekend is most concerning to us. The feedback we have received from the teams committed to fish this tournament shares our concerns.

“The safety of our team, tournament teams, and our sponsors will always be the driving force to make tough decisions such as this.

“We are pushing our fishing schedule back exactly one week. Teams will depart from The Wharf at 10:01, for the shotgun start at Perdido Pass on Thursday, July 21.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The City of Mobile says Government Street is closed Tuesday Morning in both directions at...
Fallen tree closes Government Street at George Street
89th Annual Deep Fishing Rodeo watching the tropics ahead of big weekend
89th annual Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo watching the tropics ahead of big weekend
Mobile County commissioner objects to historical marker for lynching victim
Mobile County commissioner objects to historical marker for lynching victim
Homeowners in the Bayou Sara community preparing for rainy week
Homeowners in the Bayou Sara community preparing for rainy week