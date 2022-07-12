Blue Marlin Grand Championship of the Gulf delayed by week due to weather

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Organizers of the Blue Marlin Grand Championship of the Gulf have pushed back the event by a week due to predicted weather conditions along the Gulf Coast.

The following message was emailed by Jim Cox of the Blue Martin Grand Championship:

“After much consultation over the past 48 hours, with every forecasting resource available, the threat of severe lightning and offshore thunderstorms this weekend is most concerning to us. The feedback we have received from the teams committed to fish this tournament shares our concerns.

“The safety of our team, tournament teams, and our sponsors will always be the driving force to make tough decisions such as this.

“We are pushing our fishing schedule back exactly one week. Teams will depart from The Wharf at 10:01, for the shotgun start at Perdido Pass on Thursday, July 21.”

