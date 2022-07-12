Coming heavy rain could weaken trees

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the early hours of Tuesday morning a massive 70 foot-tall live oak uprooted and toppled over on Government street. The tree took out two power poles and left residents without electricity. It also snarled traffic as motorists were forced on detours.

“There’s no such thing as a risk-free tree,” Peter Toler told us.

Peter Toler is the Urban Forester for the City of Mobile. He said days of heavy rain adds stress to large trees. When wet, the wood of a live oak weighs 75 pounds per cubic foot, but there are things that can be done to keep them from going timber.

“You want to look for dead, dying branches. Dead wood that is still attached to the tree or what they call over leveraged limbs because the factor with all the rain is water weight and if your tree is over leveraged you want to reduce the amount of gravity, physics that have an adverse effect on the tree,” Toler said.

Down below, the roots need to be healthy as well so they can hang on in saturated ground. Toler said large live oaks have structural roots that extend 15 feet around the tree. Any disturbance to those roots could cause the tree to fail.

“A tree typically that uproots has underlying issue outside of ground saturation. Ground saturation typically is a secondary effect on it,” Toler told us.

Toler said a certified Arborist can assess the risk of trees in your yard. Or if it’s a tree is in the right-of-way you can call the city if you have concerns.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.